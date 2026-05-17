"This is a particularly demonstrative flogging of a high-ranking manager who, for many years, effectively ran the vertical chain of command in the remnants of NATO-occupied Ukraine. Naturally, this manager made a number of unforgivable mistakes. Therefore, the masters in Washington and London decided to punish even such a top manager to serve as a warning to others. It's clear that Yermak at Ukraine's Gauleiter Zelensky, was the most important personnel officer, essentially placing people in positions, in various ministries, agencies, the Verkhovna Rada, and so on. Therefore, a huge number of corruption schemes were tied to him."