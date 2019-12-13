Vasilevskaya selects samples of microorganisms on ISS for their study by Belarusian scientists

Our first cosmonaut Marina Vasilevskaya returns to Belarus tomorrow. Her space mission lasted 14 days, 12 of which she spent on the International Space Station. There Marina carried out a scientific program, developed by the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus together with Roscosmos and the Russian Academy of Sciences. Seven projects were selected - 5 scientific and 2 educational ones. The Belarusian cosmonaut selected samples of microorganisms on the ISS for their study by Belarusian scientists.

Vasily Gursky, Chief Scientific Secretary of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus:

“It is safe to say that now Belarus has formed a space industry - an industry that includes more than 20 industrial enterprises. Software is being developed here, optics is used on our spacecrafts and in the space program of the Russian Federation, China is interested in cooperation. Therefore, this flight is a triumph of the Belarusian program and development of the space industry.”

Sergei Zolotoy, Director of Geoinformation Systems of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus:

“Now the program of the Union State is being implemented, the SG complex, within the framework of which a constellation of spacecrafts is being created, they are designed to monitor near-Earth space, it is not only space images, but also monitoring the state of the surface layer of the ionosphere.”