Vatyl: There is a hot phase of geopolitical struggle for redistribution of the world

There is a hot phase of geopolitical struggle for the world redistribution. This is the opinion of the head of the department of political science of Yanka Kupala Grodno State University Viktor Vatyl expressed during the festive meeting on the occasion of Independence Day.



Victor Vatyl, head of the chair of Yanka Kupala Grodno State University, doctor of political sciences, professor:



“The speech of the head of state, as always, was not just practical, but also conceptual. The basis of this concept is, in my opinion, the hot phase of the geopolitical struggle for the redivision of the world. And the specifics are certain successes of Russia's special operation in Ukraine. These are the two factors that aggravate and at the same time attract attention today, as evidenced not only by the political rhetoric, but also already the actions and programs of the main political players. For example, NATO in Madrid has adopted a program, which it calls transformational and in which a concept is fixed, which directly defines Russia as a direct threat to Euro-Atlantic security and all those who surround Russia as allies and associates. Now this is a different point of reference, which requires a completely different view. And this was reflected in the speech by the head of state.”



