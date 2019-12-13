Polish security forces beat two Syrians near Belarusian border in Svisloch District

Another case of inhumane attitude of the EU towards migrants was reported. Two Syrian nationals were severely beaten by the Polish security forces.

The State Border Committee of Belarus published a video with evidence of beatings. According to the agency, the Belarusian border guards found two refugees near the Polish border in Svisloch District on September 3. According to foreigners, the security forces of the neighboring country beat them with batons and took them to the Belarusian border.

The men were forced to move through a special passage in the border fence. Numerous bruises on the bodies of foreigners confirm that they have been physically tortured more than once.

Belarusian border guards provided first aid to the victims.