Velichko: Only by remembering lessons of history can we resist attempts to whitewash Nazis

We express our serious concern about the tendencies to give distorted moral and legal assessment of the results of World War II, to equate victims and executioners, liberators and aggressors, and to question the Nuremberg Tribunal decisions. Some criminals, those who brutalized the coalition of victors and the Belarusian people and whose hands are full of blood, are still living comfortably in some neighboring countries. Moreover, they are revered as heroes there. At the same time human rights defenders who oppose the glorification of Nazism are being prosecuted in these countries.

Irina Velichko, Head of the Main Department for Multilateral Diplomacy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus