3.42 RUB
3.34 USD
3.57 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Velichko: Only by remembering lessons of history can we resist attempts to whitewash Nazis
Apparently, the West has not learned the lessons of the past very well. The Arria formula meeting on national minorities and the “glorification” of Nazism was held in New York. Head of the main department of multilateral diplomacy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Irina Velichko presented the position of Belarus. The diplomat believes that it is possible to resist the glorification of Nazism only by preserving the brutal truth of history.
We express our serious concern about the tendencies to give distorted moral and legal assessment of the results of World War II, to equate victims and executioners, liberators and aggressors, and to question the Nuremberg Tribunal decisions. Some criminals, those who brutalized the coalition of victors and the Belarusian people and whose hands are full of blood, are still living comfortably in some neighboring countries. Moreover, they are revered as heroes there. At the same time human rights defenders who oppose the glorification of Nazism are being prosecuted in these countries.
Opposing glorification of Nazism
Belarus, as one of the countries - co-founders of the UN, will continue to pay close attention to the spread of Nazi ideology, which once led the world to one of the greatest catastrophes in the history of mankind. "One of the fundamental tasks of the international organization is to prevent such a catastrophe in the present and in the future," reminded Irina Velichko.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All