3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Wreath from Embassy of Belarus laid in Moscow to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
A wreath from the Belarusian Embassy was laid today in Moscow at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The solemn ceremony is traditionally held on the eve of May 9 and is dedicated to the 74th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War. The monument is located in the Alexander Garden near the walls of the Kremlin. Under the bronze monument, the ashes of an unknown warrior, whose remains were taken from a mass grave near Moscow, were buried. Today it is a symbol of memory of all the soldiers who died defending our Motherland. The participants of the event included diplomats, parliamentarians and military officials.
President
All
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All