Construction of the National History Museum has already reached its halfway point and is 65% complete. The process is under the personal supervision of the head of state.

Five floors were completed before the New Year. Now, 300 professionals are concentrated inside the building. It has been insulated and is finishing the porcelain tile cladding. Even at this stage, it's clear that the building will become a magnet for Belarusians.

And visitors will have a new must-see attraction. The museum will be able to accommodate two and a half thousand guests at a time. It will house 12 exhibition halls, each at least 1,000 square meters. The exhibition's contents have already been approved. There will be numerous interactive features, laser images, and even a 5D cinema. Artistic design specialists will be back in the halls this spring. Interactive arches have already been installed. Painting and flooring are currently in full swing.