Upper Town to present Russian culture

The National Cultures Festival will once again bring together visitors in the historical center of the capital. This Saturday, the Upper Town will become part of Russian culture. You can taste the traditional cuisine, familiarize yourself with the sights of the neighboring country and its industrial giants. On the Day of Russia there will be gala-concert at the Palace of Sports. The concert will be attended by the people's artiste of the Russian Federation Larisa Dolina and Turetsky Choir.



