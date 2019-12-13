World celebrates Radio Day

Today the whole world is celebrating the Radio Day. Established by a decision of UNESCO's General Conference, the holiday brings together all broadcasters - speakers, presenters, radio journalists, sound engineers. And that's not the whole list of people involved in the news broadcast. This year's motto is "Together, we are radio diversity!" This slogan, of course, corresponds to Belarusian Radio. Today it has 2 channels and 3 radio stations at once.



International radio "Belarus" offers 87 original products to listeners. More than half of the content of the first channel is information and analytical programs. It's a joint product with the TV News Agency team. Cultural and educational projects occupy 25% of the broadcasting structure.



In the funds of the House of Radio there are 124 thousand audio recordings. These are phonograms with the voices of Lenin, Tank, Kolas and even a report from Gagarin's flight into space. There are duplicates, but most of them are originals. It will take 15,000 hours to review all the records or one year and eight months if you listen 24/7.



There are 7 sound recording studios in the Radio House. Ennio Morricone, and Rammstein musicians even recorded their seventh album within these walls.



