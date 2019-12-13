EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
The whole world congratulates Belarus on Independence Day

The distance is not an obstacle for a true love for the Motherland. Our compatriots all over the world have found an opportunity to congratulate our country colorfully and cordially on the most important holiday - Independence Day.

From small to large people share their joy and warm emotions in patriotic photo and videos with state symbols.

The geographic range of the original congratulations is amazing: from Indonesia to France.

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry continues to publish collections of congratulations from our distant compatriots and just good friends in the official Twitter.

