The whole world congratulates Belarus on Independence Day
The distance is not an obstacle for a true love for the Motherland. Our compatriots all over the world have found an opportunity to congratulate our country colorfully and cordially on the most important holiday - Independence Day.
From small to large people share their joy and warm emotions in patriotic photo and videos with state symbols.
The geographic range of the original congratulations is amazing: from Indonesia to France.
The Belarusian Foreign Ministry continues to publish collections of congratulations from our distant compatriots and just good friends in the official Twitter.
