Participants of rally "For United Belarus" collect basic necessities for migrants

The participants of the rally in Vitebsk region are not indifferent to the situation with refugees. They collected warm clothes, blankets, hygiene products, canned food, homemade canned staples, cookies. All this will be handed over to the migrants in the near future.

