Veterans give history and geography lessons to Minsk schoolchildren

"The link between generations will not be broken!" History and geography lessons in a new format are held in the capital's schools. They are presented by veterans of combat operations in other countries, as well as veterans of sports and labor. Such a lesson was held today in Minsk secondary school No. 1. During the dialog, high school pupils learned a lot about the events and military actions in Afghanistan, Syria and Vietnam. They heard about the deeds and courage of soldiers-internationalists. Such patriotic lessons by veterans of labor, sports and combat operations are held on a regular basis in schools in the capital.