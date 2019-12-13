Video footage from Belarusian-Polish border: convoy of migrants moving towards EU border

Video footage from the Belarusian-Polish border. A column of migrants with their belongings is moving towards the European Union. According to the State Border Committee of Belarus, first the foreigners moved along the highway, then stopped at the checkpoint of Bruzgi-Kuznitsa.



At the same time, the State Border Committee notes that the Polish Border Guard has repeatedly reported on how it is pushing thousands of migrants to the border with Belarus. The indifferent and inhumane attitude of the Polish authorities prompted the refugees to take such a step of despair. The Belarusian side, in particular the police, is taking measures to ensure law and order, the smooth functioning of international communication channels, and the safety of people moving along the highway.



