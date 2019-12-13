PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Anatoly Isachenko holds video communication with users in real time

Senators are mastering a new form of communication with Belarusians. They go from field visits and phone lines to the Web. Video communication with users in real time was held by Deputy Chairman of the Council of the Republic Anatoly Isachenko. The online broadcast started at 6:15 p.m. You can also ask a question to the senator on his Facebook page.

