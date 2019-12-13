3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Anatoly Isachenko holds video communication with users in real time
Senators are mastering a new form of communication with Belarusians. They go from field visits and phone lines to the Web. Video communication with users in real time was held by Deputy Chairman of the Council of the Republic Anatoly Isachenko. The online broadcast started at 6:15 p.m. You can also ask a question to the senator on his Facebook page.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko pardons 31 people convicted of extremist crimes
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All