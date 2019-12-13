President to educators: You should see a person behind the exam

Just over a week remains before the start of the school year. The last preparations for it are being completed by schoolchildren and students.



This year, the Education Code, the main document which defines the rules, aims and tasks of education at all levels, was renewed in the country. Today the President was reported to the President on the development of the national education system. There are a lot of changes. But the main thing is that all of them should be clear to teachers, graduates and their parents, Alexander Lukashenko demanded. The point is not yet set, but fair attitude to everyone and equal opportunities for education are at the top of the list. The country needs to ensure an optimal system for selecting students.



“Today we have changed the usual format. We invited to the meeting are a wider circle of persons who are responsible and interested and who know the education system inside out. We have decided to hold this meeting because at the beginning of the year we have considerably updated the Education Code and the admission procedure at technical and higher education institutions. I want to hear from those present about the readiness of the education system, local authorities, and the higher school to these innovations.”



There are many innovations at different levels. But no revolutions! Destroying is not building, the President said many times. But we need to improve the system.



The main principle of the President's education policy is justice and equal opportunities for all



“The main principle of my education policy is fairness to every person and ensuring equal opportunities for learning. Really, I have thought about this thesis and concluded that there are such opportunities as never before, especially by targeting students for higher education. Please, it's a great benefit. Those who did well at school have an opportunity to go to the university. So teachers, graduates, and their parents need to know all the rules clearly in order to analyze their constitutional right to education.



“I urge those present to speak frankly. If you have any doubts about the decisions taken, you see potential problems, let's discuss them now. There is virtually no time to bounce back. And if we make a mistake, people won't forgive us. Most of our citizens are connected to the education system in one way or another. These are the main topics for today's discussion, and I would like to focus your attention on them.”



