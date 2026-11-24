Vietnamese business circles visited Belarus to study national expertise in the peaceful use of nuclear energy and establish technological partnerships. The key stop of the visit by the delegation from the country's leading energy company was the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant in Ostrovets.

Since its launch, the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant has become a true magnet for numerous foreign partners and guests. The international community is studying Belarus's experience in developing peaceful nuclear energy with genuine interest, as the country began construction of this strategically important facility literally from scratch, without any of its own experience in this field.

Today, the main result is clear: Belarus is fully self-sufficient in electricity. Many countries only dream of this – they carefully calculate risks, compare technologies, and weigh the pros and cons, but to make such a decision, they need to thoroughly study best global practices.

This is also required for Vietnam. In March 2026, the country signed an intergovernmental agreement with Russia to build its first nuclear power plant. The project envisions two power units with reactors with a total capacity of 2,400 MW. The reactor type is the same as that at the Belarusian NPP.

It is important for Vietnamese guests to learn about the construction process, the specifics of commissioning, and how the country is developing its nuclear energy infrastructure.

At the training center, they also focused on the nuances of personnel training. Ours is certainly of a high standard. The Belarusian approach complies with all international standards.

Alexander Erin, Deputy Director General of the Belarusian NPP:

"In terms of recruitment, selection, and training of personnel, three key points are worth noting. These include the state program for training personnel for the nuclear energy sector and the construction of a training center. It began operating in 2016, and all training has been transferred to the training center, which is within walking distance of the Belarusian NPP site. The third point is organizing interaction with international organizations."

Today, Belarusian specialists with expert experience can be proud: they help build nuclear power plants, participate in various projects and technical support missions, and are also invited as experts to operating nuclear power plants in the Russian Federation and other countries, noted Alexander Erin.

Vu Ngoc Minh, Deputy Director of the Investment and Construction Department at Vietnam Electricity (EVN):

"We have a great opportunity to learn a lot about Belarusian expertise in developing nuclear energy, training personnel, as well as managing and constructing facilities and commissioning the power unit at the Belarusian NPP. Furthermore, we are interested in the safety culture and personnel training. The information we received during the visit will be invaluable and useful for us in the construction of our own NPP."

The Belarusian NPP is the first stop on our Vietnamese colleagues' itinerary. They will then explore the city of nuclear workers. After all, it was the nuclear power plant that provided such a powerful impetus for the development and prosperity of the entire city. And it is also a kind of visual aid for how people's lives can change after the commissioning of such a significant facility for the entire country.