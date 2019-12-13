Bethlehem Fire arrives in Grodno

The main symbol of Christmas, the Bethlehem Fire of Peace, is already in Belarus. Today the lamp, lit at the Holy Sepulcher, was delivered to the Cathedral Church of St. Francis Xavier in Grodno. After the festive service everyone, who wished could light a candle from it and bring it home. The beautiful pre-Christmas tradition (distributing the Bethlehem Fire around the world) was first held in 1986. Each year, the action of passing the flame brings together many believers in different countries. The flame, which symbolizes the birth of the Savior, peace, hope and unity, is lit at the Basilica of the Nativity in Bethlehem, and then passed through various countries in Europe and America.