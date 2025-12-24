The Belarusian People’s Congress functions as a collective intelligence and a crucial political event that sets the tone not only for economic development but also for societal progress.

The BPC is unique worldwide in its form, as it defines the country’s strategic development, approves key documents — this time, the Program for Socio-Economic Development of Belarus for the next five years.

Semen Lyulkovich gained attention when he proposed to the Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to build a patriotic center at Brest Fortress as a nationwide youth project. This suggestion was made during the President’s Address to the Belarusian people and parliament in 2023. Everyone remembers the brave young man in a student squad jacket. Back then, he was nervous, but now he admits he felt a special thrill.

Semen Lyulkovich:

"Youth policy development, open ideology, and youth representation in government are all very important. Especially crucial is engaging school-aged and student-aged youth because participating as event organizers and project leaders helps them develop management skills, a sense of responsibility, and independence," said the young man.

When external tensions are high and neighbors often throw unpleasant surprises, strength is needed to withstand and even develop. Belarus’s national economy has endured these challenges, and the main achievement highlighted in the results is the increase in people’s well-being. Real incomes are rising, unemployment is decreasing and approaching 3% (compared to 11.4% in Spain, over 8% in Sweden, and more than 6% in Canada).

Vladimir Karanik, Chairman of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus and delegate at the VII Belarusian People’s Congress, noted:

“People gather at the BPC who understand that behind them stand collective groups, regions, and loved ones. They are committed to making responsible decisions, so influence over such a large number of delegates and pushing through decisions is impossible — it’s a stabilizing body.”

What has been achieved over just five years is visible locally, shared a school principal from the Mogilev region. Education is the foundation, as talented youth grow into competent managers who turn strategies into practical projects. Delegate Lilia Melnikova expressed her appreciation for the inclusion of practically oriented issues in education in the socio-economic development program.

"I also advocate for the continued development and revival of villages because I am a rural resident, and it’s important to me that questions related to improving quality of life in every part of Belarus, including rural areas, are addressed," she added.

By profession, delegates represent a variety of sectors: industry, agriculture, military-industrial complex, IT, and healthcare. Among them was Yevgeny Matusevich, chief doctor of the Vitebsk Regional Clinical Hospital.

Yevgeny Matusevich:

"Over the past 10-15 years, medicine has changed dramatically thanks to the attention from the head of state and the Ministry of Health. Interdistrict centers are developing, a multi-level healthcare system has been formed, and the material and technical base is being modernized. It’s also gratifying that the first priority in Belarus’s state program is demographic security, strengthening families, and maintaining public health."

The President’s address also discussed how to multiply achievements. Strategic decisions made at the BPC have previously pulled the country from the brink, boosted industry, and made promising sectors drivers of growth. Every stage of development had its own tasks, and the results of the last five years confirmed the correctness of the course. Standing still means missing opportunities, and Belarus’s leader has set new goals.

Alexander Lukashenko:

"We have seen how important it is to have our own developments in critical sectors of the economy. Now we must return production to a new level or create our own from scratch in microelectronics, robotics, pharmaceuticals, unmanned systems, and more. Yes, it’s difficult and costly today, but tomorrow it will pay off many times over. Without this, it’s simply impossible."

The discussion also covered the need to accelerate the implementation of promising developments in the real sector. The new five-year plan aims to realize at least 25 major investment projects.

Belarusian Industry:

The President highlighted that Belarus has promising ideas and developments, such as creating a Belarusian train in Fanipol, a domestic airplane in Baranovichi, a roll-bale press, a milking robot, and restoring shipbuilding competencies at the Pinsk plant. He emphasized that resources will always be found for these projects.

"Any speech by the President always evokes a surge of emotions because Alexander Lukashenko speaks passionately. I think there are no events he doesn’t fully experience alongside his people. His speech covered all key points. If someone missed anything, they should listen again. Most importantly, they need to hear the message and act on it," said Olga Chemodanova, Chairperson of the Belarusian "White Russia" Party and delegate at the VII BPC.

Media coverage:

Nearly five hundred journalists from various countries monitored the proceedings at the Palace of the Republic. Quotes from Alexander Lukashenko spread worldwide. Russian President Vladimir Putin admitted he watched the entire speech live.

"It was very emotional, vivid, and substantial. I want to thank him for the assessment of Belarus-Russia relations," said Putin.

Decisions made at the BPC are legally binding, and delegates bear responsibility for them, including the socio-economic development program. The program was subjected to public expertise and approved by delegates. It aligns with Belarus’s National Strategy for Sustainable Development until 2040 and the National Security Concept.

What’s included in the socio-economic development program?

The program has seven priorities — from agriculture and real economy to demographics and security. Let’s briefly review each:

1. Demographic Security:

"As someone working in social services and a mother of seven, I value that the economy will retain a social focus. Family, country, and traditions have always been paramount. This is reflected in the socio-economic development program for the coming five years," said Lyudmila Moroz.

Supporting a healthy nation is vital for demographic security, including modernization of hospitals and improving healthcare accessibility.

Yulia Berdnikova, Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection, outlined three key projects:

- Supporting family well-being through financial tools for childbirth and upbringing.

- Promoting family values via informational campaigns.

- Introducing a family capital model, increasing childcare facilities, and developing recreational spaces.

2. Human Potential:

Belarus maintains a high level of human development (ranked 65th among 193 countries). The priority is to develop quality education, vocational training, and digital technologies in education, including digital labs and personal student profiles.

3. Comfortable Living Environment:

Significant progress has been made—new residential microdistricts, infrastructure, schools, clinics, and stores. Belarus ranks 22nd in quality of life among 170 countries. Goals include affordable housing for young families, improved roads (over 25,000 km to be repaired or built), and better transport links, including a high-speed rail connecting Minsk to satellite cities.

4. Competitiveness and Innovation:

Export increased to $50 billion over five years. Industry ranks 56th globally. Achievements include producing the world’s largest dump truck, increasing car manufacturing (by 4.5 times), and advancing electric transport. The plan is to implement 1-2 large investment projects in each sector, focusing on microelectronics, optics, machinery, chemical industry, and more.

5. Strong Regions:

The goal is to create equal employment opportunities and quality of life across regions, developing satellite towns and regional projects in the Pripyat Polesye, Minsk industrial zone, and others. For example, Zhabinka in Brest, Skidel in Grodno, Dzerzhinsk and Zaslavl in Minsk.

6. Defense and Security:

Belarus will continue to strengthen its defense capabilities, investing in military equipment, research, and innovative defense technologies, including establishing research centers for modern weaponry and military tech.

7. Tourism Potential:

The tourism sector aims to double export of tourism services by 2025. Plans include developing infrastructure, hotels, resorts, and agro-ecotourism to promote rural development, cultural preservation, and traditional crafts. Belarus boasts numerous tourist attractions like Nesvizh, Mir Castle, and the Palace and Park ensembles in Gomel.

Lukashenko emphasized:

"Time has chosen us. We must act now, because we cannot pass on unresolved issues to future generations. Our generation cannot shift the unresolved problems onto our children. We must do everything possible today. Future generations will either benefit from our efforts or build the country anew for themselves."