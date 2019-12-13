3.42 RUB
VIII Congress of Trade Unions Federation opens in Minsk
Today, a forum of the largest public organization in the country has opened in Minsk. Each region and industry is represented, in total it brought together more than five hundred participants.
The Federation of Trade Unions holds its VIII Congress. This is the supreme body of the association. The outcome of the forum will be the program of the Federation of Trade Unions for the next five years. Delegates of the Congress started discussing the main points today.
The trade union forum will also meet representatives of national trade union centers of CIS and other countries - Russia, Latvia, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Albania, Cyprus, Turkey and Portugal.
