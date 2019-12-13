PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Alexander Lukashenko to participate in VIII Congress of Federation of Trade Unions in Minsk

The Congress of the Federation of Trade Unions of Belarus brought together the most active representatives of the trade union movement from all regions and areas. Today the President will take part in the congress. The head of state is expected to make a speech at the congress, where he will speak about the role and achievements of the trade union movement in Belarus, as well as indicate his position on the initiatives and issues to be addressed.

