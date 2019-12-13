Victor Gulevich: Deployment of troops in neighboring countries significantly increases danger level

Today, the strengthening of military activity along the outer contour of the Belarusian border is commented by the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Victor Gulevich. Thus, the deployment of large groupings of troops in the territory of neighboring countries, unjustified from the military point of view, significantly increases the level of danger.

While last week the military reconnaissance forces discovered 12 field camps to deploy soldiers and equipment, today there is information about 14 such facilities. Their capacity allows for the accommodation of tens of thousands of soldiers.

Another alarming fact is that Lithuania and Latvia, apart from building troop concentrations on the territory of Poland, are building up their contingents. And if we take into account the aggressive behavior of Ukraine, then, in fact, a "belt of unfriendly countries" is being formed around Belarus on the principle of the well-known American concept of "Anaconda Ring".

The other day another unfriendly step on the part of European states was taken. At the initiative of NATO, another channel of dialogue was terminated and practical cooperation between the North Atlantic Alliance and Belarus was suspended. But the most alarming thing in the current processes is an open militarization of public consciousness in our neighboring countries. Viktor Gulevich, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, First Deputy Minister of Defense of Belarus