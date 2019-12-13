3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
The readiness of the first reactor of BelNPP is 98%
Electricity development in Belarus
This was announced today within the framework of the forum on the development of electric transport by Minister of Energy Viktor Karankevich. Fresh nuclear fuel has already been loaded into the reactor core and hydro tests have been completed. The first kilowatt-hours are planned to be received in November. Meanwhile, in order to popularize environmentally friendly transport, the number of car charging stations in the country is also growing: this year alone, more than 140 such devices will be operational.
Additional measures are being worked out in Belarus to stimulate purchases of electric cars. One of the ideas is to give an opportunity to car owners who handed over their old car for metalworking a discount on the purchase of an electric car.
President
All
Lukashenko: As a President I will do everything to make Belarus free, independent, and peaceful
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All