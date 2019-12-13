PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
The readiness of the first reactor of BelNPP is 98%

Electricity development in Belarus

This was announced today within the framework of the forum on the development of electric transport by Minister of Energy Viktor Karankevich. Fresh nuclear fuel has already been loaded into the reactor core and hydro tests have been completed. The first kilowatt-hours are planned to be received in November. Meanwhile, in order to popularize environmentally friendly transport, the number of car charging stations in the country is also growing: this year alone, more than 140 such devices will be operational.

Additional measures are being worked out in Belarus to stimulate purchases of electric cars. One of the ideas is to give an opportunity to car owners who handed over their old car for metalworking a discount on the purchase of an electric car.

