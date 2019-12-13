Viktor Khrenin: The conflict in Ukraine poses risks and challenges to military security of Belarus

Economy and security are the key priorities for our country. The President constantly speaks about it. Moreover, Alexander Lukashenko instructed at a meeting on Tuesday to inform the public about the military and political situation in the country. And, as Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin noted at the briefing, the conflict in Ukraine also poses risks and challenges to military security for Belarus as well.



Viktor Khrenin, Defense Minister of Belarus:



“Despite the current lack of obvious signs of direct preparation for unleashing aggression, the danger of possible involvement of troops deployed near our borders against the Republic of Belarus remains. This is confirmed by the unprecedented build-up of the presence of American and NATO military formations in the Eastern European region, including in the territories of the states bordering our country, under the pseudo-subtext of protection from the threat from the East.”



The conversation at the briefing in the House of Officers was frank, with only facts and figures. KGB Chairman Ivan Tertel confirmed that all bodies of fugitives and provocateurs are under control. Also, the Minister of Economy Alexander Chervyakov reported a record foreign trade surplus: we are in the plus of $3 billion. There is reason for optimism in the real sector, as well as in the forecasts for the next couple of years: the economy will grow.



