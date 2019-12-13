Belarus Defense Minister: The migration crisis not beneficial for Belarus in any way

The migration crisis is not beneficial for Belarus in any way: neither economically, nor politically, nor militarily. Our Defense Minister commented on the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border with the refugees in an interview to the channel "Al-Jazeera. Viktor Khrenin said that it's not the Belarusian side to blame for exacerbating the crisis, it was created artificially. The people are fleeing from the war in the countries where the hands of the collective West and the US have reached. And against the background of what is happening on the border, the situation is exacerbated, especially on the part of Poland. All this is done in order to earn their political dividends.



