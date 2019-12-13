Viktor Khrenin: The officer corps in Belarus meets the highest requirements

The officer corps in Belarus meets the highest requirements. This was stated today by the defense minister during the graduation of officers at the Military Academy. Seven young specialists were awarded the gold medal. The university's faculties, and there are seven of them, almost fully meet the needs of the Armed Forces and other security agencies for officer personnel.



Viktor Khrenin, Minister of Defense of Belarus:



“This solemn event comes at a difficult time for our country. The rising Nazism is once again testing our strength. At this time the army and first of all the officer corps becomes the main pillar of our state. That is why the highest demands are made of the officers. Time has chosen them. Having received their military education within the walls of the academy, they will cope with these tasks.”



25th class of border guard officers



The 25th jubilee graduation ceremony for border guard officers took place at the academy. The graduation ceremony took place on the parade ground of the Border Guards Service Institute. The lieutenant's shoulder straps were given to 85 graduates.



The result of four intense years of study for the holders of green caps is a confident command of foreign languages, the ability to perform tasks in any conditions and environment. Most graduates have more than two sports degrees in applied military sports.



