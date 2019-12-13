3.39 RUB
Victor Liskovich to hold reception of citizens today
Personal contact of representatives of government agencies with people is a popular form of feedback. It allows solving issues and assessing the work of local authorities. Senators also hold reception of citizens.
Today it is possible to appeal to the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Education, Science, Culture and Social Development of the Council of the Republic. Victor Liskovich will hold a reception from 9:00 to 13:00 by appointment.
