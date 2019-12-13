EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Victor Liskovich to hold reception of citizens today

Personal contact of representatives of government agencies with people is a popular form of feedback. It allows solving issues and assessing the work of local authorities. Senators also hold reception of citizens.

Today it is possible to appeal to the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Education, Science, Culture and Social Development of the Council of the Republic. Victor Liskovich will hold a reception from 9:00 to 13:00 by appointment.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All