Krieger's guilt fully proven, says investigator in case of German citizen

The guilt of the German citizen Rico Krieger, convicted to capital punishment in Belarus, has been fully proved. This was stated to journalists after a meeting with the President of Belarus by the investigator in this case - deputy head of the KGB of Belarus Alexander Grib, BelTA informs.

“This criminal case was in the production of the investigative department of the KGB of Belarus. The President carefully listened to all those invited to the event,” said Alexander Grib. - Taking into account the circumstances of the criminal case, I can say the following: Rico Krieger's guilt in committing the incriminated crimes has been fully proved. All the circumstances of the criminal case were reported to the President during the meeting.