MINSK, September 17— September 17, 1939, is a special day, Doctor of Philosophical Sciences Svetlana Vinokurova stressed in Aktualnoye Intervyu.

In Soviet history textbooks that date was always present, perhaps not presented in as much detail as it is now. But the dry historical figures were certainly there.

Under the Treaty of Riga of 1921, part of the Belarusian lands — 21 percent of Poland’s territory — went to Poland. At the same time the Polish state received a substantial human resource: 4.5 million people, the majority of them Belarusian by nationality.

The Riga treaty itself, in its preamble and provisions, contained promises of a decent life for Belarusians, respect for their rights, preservation of the Belarusian language and 500 schools. Reality proved otherwise. Poland did not observe the treaty, especially after Józef Piłsudski came to power, under whom Polonization was pursued so actively that by 1939 not a single school remained; alongside that there was active Catholicization. “Representatives of the Polish authorities declared that on that territory there must not even be mention of the word ‘Belarus,’” the interview guest said.

Belarusians were not prepared to accept that and waged an active struggle under the leadership of the Communist Party of Western Belarus. It was on that territory that a partisan movement and resistance to the Polish authorities unfolded. “In 1926–1927 there was an uprising in Kosava; in the 1930s in Kobrin there was the uprising of the Naroch fishermen. A hard struggle went on for several years because Belarus wanted to be reunited. September 17 is a date of historical justice that recalls the price of the peace that Soviet Russia, which had fought Poland for two years, obtained in its time,” the doctor of philosophical sciences said.

That is why Belarus takes the date seriously. The interviewee is convinced that the origins of today’s unity of 150 nationalities on Belarusian territory were laid then, at the beginning of the 20th century. “National Unity Day occupies an honored place among the six state holidays. A great deal is being done in the country so that September 17 remains in memory, including in the arts,” Svetlana Vinokurova concluded.