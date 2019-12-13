3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Virtual textbooks and other university developments widely presented at book forum in Minsk
Minsk International Book Fair continues in the capital city. This year, 12 states became the participants of the book forum. The developments of university authors are widely represented. Some of them demonstrate not only printed products, but also the possibilities of virtual textbooks.
The international forum is not constrained by formats. In addition to the exhibition projects, guests can take part in discussions on the dialogue platforms and meetings with authors. You can also take a special literature route to the exhibition. The events will last until March 27.
President
All
Lukashenko: As a President I will do everything to make Belarus free, independent, and peaceful
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All