Virtual textbooks and other university developments widely presented at book forum in Minsk

Minsk International Book Fair continues in the capital city. This year, 12 states became the participants of the book forum. The developments of university authors are widely represented. Some of them demonstrate not only printed products, but also the possibilities of virtual textbooks.

The international forum is not constrained by formats. In addition to the exhibition projects, guests can take part in discussions on the dialogue platforms and meetings with authors. You can also take a special literature route to the exhibition. The events will last until March 27.