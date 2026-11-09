Visa-Free Entry to Belarus Extended until the End of 2026

Since the beginning of the year, 216,588 people have arrived in Belarus from 38 countries on the visa-free list, the State Border Committee reported.

The majority of those arriving, as before, are residents of countries neighboring Belarus. Since April 15, 2022, 1,474,757 people have visited our country. Of these, 743,484 came from Lithuania, 465,165 from Latvia, and 167,991 from Poland. 98,117 people entered Belarus under the extended visa-free regime for citizens of 35 European countries, which has been in effect since July 19, 2024.

As a reminder, April 15, 2022, marks the introduction of the visa-free regime for citizens of Lithuania and Latvia, as well as non-citizens of Latvia. The visa-free regime for citizens of Poland was introduced on July 1, 2022. By decision of the head of state, visa-free entry for citizens of 38 European countries has been extended until December 31, 2026 inclusive.