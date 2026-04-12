Visa-free entry will be available for Slavianski Bazaar participants

The Slavianski Bazaar in Vitebsk will once again feature jazz. Percussive improvisation will return to the XXXV Arts Festival program. Several projects will be featured as part of the Union State Days. It remains to be seen which prominent jazz musicians will be touring.

Next week, the theater program will be released, and the concerts at the Vitebsk Philharmonic will be announced. Organizers expect tickets for these concerts to disappear from the box office as quickly as those for the Summer Amphitheater. Tickets for the festival's grand opening, the "Golden Hit" night concert, are already fully booked. Only a few seats remain for Ani Lorak's solo concert and the traditional lineup of chanson stars.

The names of the star-studded parade that will "land" in Vitebsk this summer have already been announced. Grigory Leps, Vladimir Presnyakov, and Oleg Gazmanov will perform at the stadium.