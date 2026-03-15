Visa-Free Travel Introduced between Belarus and Oman

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Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus has confirmed the introduction of a visa-free regime between Belarus and Oman, BelTA reports.

On March 17, an agreement between the government of Belarus and the government of Oman on the mutual abolition of visas for holders of ordinary national passports entered into force.

This step follows agreements reached between the President of Belarus and the Sultan of Oman aimed at stimulating tourism, education, and business flows between the two countries.

Citizens of Belarus and Oman can enter, exit, transit, and stay in both states visa-free for up to 30 days and a total of 90 days per calendar year.