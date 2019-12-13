Refugee problem on Belarusian-Polish border requires bilateral efforts

Experts believe that the situation with refugees on the Belarusian-Polish border requires a bilateral solution. The Belarusian side keeps its commitments and expects the same from its western neighbors.



Vitaly Vasyukov, Vice-Chairman of the Standing Committee of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:

As we all know, not so long ago there was a conversation between the heads of the countries: the Republic of Belarus and the acting German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Certain agreements were reached to resolve such a critical situation. And Belarus, in principle, is fulfilling its obligations, as it has always done before, both with regard to refugees and to stabilizing the situation. But agreements must have a bilateral basis. It cannot be the case that one side fulfills it, while the other does not. Unfortunately, we see no action on the other side. Not only the leadership, but all the people of our country call our Western neighbors to start fulfilling their obligations.



