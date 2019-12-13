Vitebsk getting ready for Slavyanski Bazaar

Jazz parties, gala concerts in the Summer Amphitheater, a puppet quarter for children and adults, street artists, a theater laboratory - Vitebsk is looking forward to the Slavyanski BazaarFestival. The program is full of youth projects that will be held at several venues at once. One of them will be located on the roof of the shopping center next to the Summer Amphitheater. The best craftsmen will present their works at the 31st Art Forum and guests will be invited to the master classes, competitions, performances to be held all over the city. On June 13, the festival cornflower will be lit in Minsk at the National Library.