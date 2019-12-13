Vitebsk Emergency Hospital receives 15 ventilators

Hospitals are gradually leaving the red zone in Belarus. VitebskEmergency Hospital has returned to its usual work today. The regional clinical specialized center soon will follow the example. It is important that every Belarusian receives highly qualified assistance.



The incidence of coronavirus and hospitalization of patients is decreasing in Vitebsk Region and in the country as a whole. The epidemiological situation allows them to gradually return to the treatment of specialized patients. Nearly 300 beds were allocated for Covid-19 in Vitebsk hospital. Therapists, cardiologists, neurologists, during the fourth wave, worked in the red zone for two months. All patients have now been discharged from the institution.



Rechitsa Regional Hospital is gradually returning to its usual work. The pediatric ward was the first to undergo complete sanitization. Now all 50 beds are ready for the routine admission of young patients.



Over 300 beds were removed from the red zone over the past week in Gomel Region alone.



