Zelensky and Duda, overexcited at the thought that each deceived his vis-a-vis, almost kissed each other near the podium in the Verkhovna Rada. Both politicians are leading their countries in a new round of historical spiral. And here we recall the events that claimed 100,000 lives. The units of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, to whom the Right Sector and the Azov nationalist regiment look up today, carried out a full-scale genocide against the Poles who were settling the territory of Western Ukraine.



If the law on the special status of Poles in Ukraine is passed again, history has a great chance of repeating itself.



Andrei Sych will tell you more about the situation on the southern borders of Belarus in the "Screenshot" section.



The Ukrainian statehood is bulging at the seams. A fragment from the film "Servant of the People" about the disintegration of the country begins to be implemented in real life.



"This is our homeland. 28 great, mighty independent states."



After becoming president, the main character of the film did everything he could to make it happen. The east of Ukraine declares its willingness to become part of Russia, people in the Zakarpattya Region accept Hungarian citizenship, and Western Ukraine is bequeathed by Zelensky to the Poles. What's really going on there now? This is the "Screenshot" feature, let's get to the bottom of it.



Territories in exchange for kisses. The Duda-Zelensky Pact on granting Poles a special status in Ukraine is a creeping occupation. If the law is eventually adopted, Polish citizens will have access to state secrets, will be able to hold senior positions, and the Polish military and police will be involved in ensuring security, that is, they will replace the functions of the Ukrainian security forces, taking control of the territory of Western Ukraine.



Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus:



According to my information, a serious confrontation and conflict between Zelensky and the military, the Ukrainian military, is already starting in Ukraine. The military understand the conflict with Russia like no one else. The military guys die there, they see what they can do and to what extent they can fight, but in fact they are not capable of fighting any more. You see, Russia has changed its tactics, it just started to grind them up one by one, and it's death, death, even Zelensky admits that hundreds people die there. Are 100 people dying there? Not 100, they have thousands of people dying. Tomorrow there will be no one to fight, and territorial defense will not replace the armed forces. The military see that, and they saw that he gave the Poles a status, and that may lead to..., you know the Poles. Those Poles, not ours. They can annex the Western part of Ukraine."



The comprador leadership of Ukraine is leading the country along a new round of historical spiral. In fact, the Duda-Zelensky pact is a kind of Piłsudski-Petliura 100 years later. On April 21, 1920, the leaders of Poland and the Ukrainian People's Republic, Józef Piłsudski and Simon Petliura, concluded a treaty of military alliance against the Bolsheviks in Warsaw. The Poles pledged to liberate Ukraine from the Red Army and give it to Petliura, whom they were going to tightly control. The latter, in turn, agreed to the drawing of the state border on the Zbruch River and recognized the territory of Galicia and Volhynia as belonging to Poland. It is important to understand that the current leadership of Poland is the same collective Piłsudski, with the same geopolitical appetites for Western Ukraine and Belarus. The Duda-Morawiecki regime has completely usurped the power in the country, there is total censorship in the media: an alternative opinion is automatically recognized as enemy propaganda. Places of forced detention of refugees, including Ukrainian ones, have been created, which are more like concentration camps. The judicial system is subordinate to the ruling class, unwanted judges are thrown away from courts. This authoritarian arbitrariness is condemned even in the European Union itself.



Ursula von der Leyen, Head of the European Commission:



"Poland must demonstrate by the end of 2023 that all illegally dismissed judges are reinstated."



The Duda-Morawiecki regime, overexcited by an opportunity to seize the historical moment and snatch a piece of Ukraine for themselves began to revive the institution of osadniks. This term during the dictatorship of Piłsudski referred to the Polish colonialists of Western Ukraine. They included retired members of the Polish Army and their families, as well as civilian settlers who had received land allotments. Polish TV is already advertising the interest-free mortgages in Lvov.



Alexey Dzermant, political scientist:



"A parallel with the colonialists suggests itself, that is, the besiegers are colonizers sent by Warsaw to the lands of Ukraine and Belarus, Western representatives of the administration, police, landowners, entrepreneurs, who, in fact, managed everything in these regions.



If Polish soldiers serve in the army, the police will be Polish, if they get access to state secrets like that, where is Ukraine's sovereignty? That's it, it dissolves into the Polish state, and seeing that the Polish state is stronger than the Ukrainian state of today, it is clear who will prevail and who will lead in the end. "



Last time, the suffocating embrace of fraternal friendship between Ukraine and Poland ended in the Volhynia massacre. The genocide of the Polish people claimed the lives of about 100 thousand people. Women and young children were stabbed with pitchforks and burned alive under slogans that are still on everyone's lips today.



"Glory to Ukraine!" - "Glory to the heroes!", "Glory to "Death to the Poles!" (from the film of the Polish director Wojciech Smarzowski "Volhynia")



In Poland itself, the events of that time are perceived as a national tragedy. Every year on July 11, commemorative events gather a large number of grieving Poles. Tellingly, in Ukraine, representatives of the "Right Sector" and the nationalist regiment "Azov" consider representatives of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army heroes and build their ideology on their activities and very dubious achievements.



Tomasz Jankowski, political scientist (Poland):



"Ukrainian nationalists with identity already express such opinions that the Poles were occupiers. They, of course, will not accept that now that the Polish police or the military, and the Polish language should be so important, that there should be equality between the Ukrainian and the Polish citizens."



The helplessness of official Kiev and the orders filled with absurdity force the regions to reconsider their presence in Ukraine. It's not even so much about the eastern regions, which are already asking to become part of Russia. The head of the Transcarpathian regional military administration Viktor Nikita said that companies importing fuel from the EU will not supply it to other regions of the country until the needs of the region are met. In fact, these are the first signs of autonomy. The state of affairs in the region is explained by the video of 2020, in which the deputies of Transcarpathia during the oath sing the anthem of Hungary instead of the Ukrainian one.



Sing the anthem of Hungary



The fact that Ukraine can cease to exist is openly said by representatives of the Western world. Even Biden talked about Ukraine's territorial concessions as part of a negotiated settlement. The issue is that time clearly does not play in favor of Ukraine, whose territories are already trying on the citizenship of neighboring states.

