Deputy Prime Minister Igor Petrishenko familiarizes himself with the work of physicians

Today Deputy Prime Minister familiarized himself with the work of medics at the Russian National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology. In just 3 months, more than 35 thousand COVID-19 tests have been performed there. Also today, Igor Petrishenko visited the 11th emergency substation, where he was convinced of the safety of conditions for mobile medical teams.

