Alexander Lukashenko's visit to China provokes real hysteria among Western media - opinion of Andrey Manoilo

The recent visit of Alexander Lukashenko to China caused hysteria among the Western media and officials. The West's anxiety is caused by the fear of close and comprehensive cooperation between Beijing and Minsk. This opinion was expressed by Russian political analyst, Professor of Moscow State University Andrei Manoilo to our TV channel. According to the expert, this level of partnership contributes to a successful countering of economic and military-political pressure from the overseas.

Alexander Lukashenko's visit apparently scared the West very much. Why has it frightened the West? First of all, by the fact that they are very much afraid that Belarus will agree strategic cooperation with China and the Chinese will appear on the western frontiers of Belarus, i.e. practically at the door of the European Union. What if Belarus starts to actively cooperate economically, and then politically, with China, the West is very much afraid that Belarus, which they now call an outpost of Russia, will become an outpost of China, too.