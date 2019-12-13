Vladimir Andreichenko tells what awaits fugitives for sanctions appeals

Deputies initiated a number of bills. They are mainly aimed at ensuring the security of our country. Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus Vladimir Andreichenko told about this in an exclusive interview with Natalia Breus.



According to him, this is an introduction of liability for calls for sanctions, as well as introduction of liability for participation in the activities of unregistered political parties and public associations, as well as for attempted acts of terrorism. It also introduces the institution of criminal prosecution of those who have left the Republic of Belarus, who are abroad and have carried out the anti-state activities.



"We meet a lot with various parliamentary delegations. And these parliamentary delegations include different parties, different movements. In the years I've been here, I had many meetings in the United States, China, Vietnam, Colombia, Ecuador, and other countries. Not a single one of these delegations or even of the inhabitants of this country has ever called for work against the country, for the imposition of any sanctions," the parliamentarian assured. "Yes, they have different points of view, but they spoke with one voice for the interests of the country and for the development of the country. I haven't seen anything like that in Belarus, or our fugitives who have left the country."



The parliament will not stop at this initiative.



Vladimir Andreichenko, Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:



"We will continue this work, because security and stability in our country is the basis. Today, when we work in constituencies, we hear from people that things may be a little worse in terms of prosperity, but the main thing is peace and security."



