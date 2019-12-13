Vladimir Andreychenko meets with Ambassador of Cuba

Today, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Vladimir Andreychenko and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Cuba to Belarus Juan Valdez Figueroa met in Minsk. The two sides confirmed their interest in developing ties between the two countries. Belarus and Cuba have a solid foundation for the development of cooperation in all areas, Vladimir Andreychenko said. He noted that Minsk and Havana have not only professional but also friendly relations. The head of the House of Representatives also noted the many merits of the Cuban ambassador in strengthening trust-based relations between the two countries. Juan Valdes Figueroa, in turn, stated that Cuba intends to continue providing comprehensive support to Belarus.