Article providing up to 20 years in prison for child traffickers may appear in the Criminal Code soon

An article providing for up to 20 years in prison for child traffickers may appear in the Criminal Code in the near future.



Among other initiatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, is work on pre-emption, so that potential pedophiles could be convicted of seducing minors on the Internet, even if there was no violence. Today, such responsibility is not provided by law. Work is also continuing on a draft law that will prescribe punishment for collecting child pornography.