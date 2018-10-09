PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Vladimir Makei: No country can stay away from threats in sphere of cyberspace

The International Conference on Preventing and Combating Terrorism in the Digital Era will last two days. Today, conference participants are working in three sessions. The central topics of discussion are the conceptual framework of the OSCE for combating terrorism in the digital age, protection from terrorist attacks emanating from cyberspace.

The results of the large-scale forum will be summed up by its participants tomorrow. 

