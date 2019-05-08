Vladimir Novitsky turns 65

The honored art worker of Belarus Vladimir Novitsky today marks 65th birthday! From 1982 until the collapse of the Soviet Union, he commented on home matches of Dinamo, Minsk for central television and, despite the proposals received, refused to move to Mosco, to Ostankino. During 38 years of work in Belteleradiocompany, he covered 12 Olympiads, acted not only as a commentator, but also as an operator, translator, author of sports projects.



For the sake of work on television he learned the Belarusian language, quit his job as an engineer, and without connections became the star of Soviet and Belarusian sports journalism!