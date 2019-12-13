Vladimir Putin criticizes Poland's actions with regard to refugees

Western countries use the migration crisis to put pressure on Minsk, said Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at an enlarged meeting of the Foreign Ministry board.



Vladimir Putin also called the actions of Polish law enforcers against refugees, particularly children, unacceptable. From the Polish side they throw tear gas grenades, pour water on them and turn on sirens at night. The President also said that Russia will continue to act as an impartial mediator in conflict resolution.



