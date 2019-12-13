3.42 RUB
Influence of destructive telegram channels
Another story about the influence of destructive telegram channels. 2 Minsk residents of 29 and 34 years old, after reading extremist publics, decided to place the wire on the rails. Fortunately, the trouble was avoided, thanks to the vigilance of the police. The failed terrorists were detained. It is noted that the younger of the brothers has already been seized under 3 criminal articles.
