The festival of creativity of Belarus and Russia's disabled started in Mogilev. Exhibitions of masters of fine and decorative and applied arts have been organized and competitive auditions of soloists are held.

Yelena Afanasyeva, Chairperson of the Commission for Labor, Social Policy and Healthcare of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union of Belarus and Russia:

“When I come to Belarus, I feel that I am at home. And I know that when my colleagues come to Russia, they also feel at home. They know that the Russians love the Belarusians. We should hold more such festivals, because it brings people together.”