3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Together for Healthy Future - drug abuse prevention campaign held in Belarus
Telling about the consequences and finding an alternative solution to the problem. Different structures and agencies united in the fight against drugs. How to earn money honestly and legally? Start-up ideas with a detailed business plan instead of selling illegal substances. The teenagers are invited to think about legal ways to earn money.
Flyers will be given out in catering establishments, in stores and on the streets. Such a campaign was recently held right in the center of the capital.
Promotion of healthy lifestyles is one of the main directions of "Together for a Healthy Future" campaign. Adults must be involved in children's lives if they do not want to lose young people in the future. Therefore, law enforcement officers together with students will hold sports competitions to find out who is the fastest and strongest. A particular attention will be paid by law enforcement officers to monitoring youth recreation areas.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus is an island of security, stability, and peace
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All