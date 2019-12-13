Together for Healthy Future - drug abuse prevention campaign held in Belarus

Telling about the consequences and finding an alternative solution to the problem. Different structures and agencies united in the fight against drugs. How to earn money honestly and legally? Start-up ideas with a detailed business plan instead of selling illegal substances. The teenagers are invited to think about legal ways to earn money.



Flyers will be given out in catering establishments, in stores and on the streets. Such a campaign was recently held right in the center of the capital.



Promotion of healthy lifestyles is one of the main directions of "Together for a Healthy Future" campaign. Adults must be involved in children's lives if they do not want to lose young people in the future. Therefore, law enforcement officers together with students will hold sports competitions to find out who is the fastest and strongest. A particular attention will be paid by law enforcement officers to monitoring youth recreation areas.



