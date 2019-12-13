Media Forum in Vitebsk brings together media representatives from different regions of Belarus

The architecture of international security has collapsed. The geopolitical players are remaking spheres of influence. This gives rise to new challenges and threats. This opinion was expressed by the head of the Security Council of Belarus Alexander Volfovich.



Our country has also experienced the political pressure, sanctions and media terrorism to the fullest extent. Against this background, it is necessary to more dynamically develop the international relations with friendly countries on the basis of the development of our own technology. Implementation of innovations in the security industry is the main theme of the exhibition that opened today in Minsk.



New achievements in security industry



Minsk is well known to many partners as a good launching pad for the development of constructive relations. The topic of security is no exception.



Stanislav Zas



Stanislav Zas, CSTO Secretary General:



“These are threats of information nature, and terrorist threats, and threats of extremism, illegal drug trafficking. That is, it is constantly necessary to work with all of this. Of course, when these issues are reflected in technical achievements and developments, including the possibility to get familiarwith it, it is a welcome development.”



The forum by right has the status of an international forum with all CSTO members present, plus Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, representatives of the Far East - UAE and Vietnam. But Belarus is not just a host country, but a full-fledged participant, because we also have something to show. For example, 80 percent of the rescue department is provided with domestic developments, equipment, tools and materials. This is how the import substitution program works.



The experts have already called the exhibition unique in its own way. The widest line of innovations that fall into the sphere of national security protection is presented here. For example, the developers of small arms presented a wide range of their developments with the best solutions for modern combat tasks.



Oleg Kravchuk, deputy director of the company that develops software and hardware for data protection (Russia):



“Recent events have shown that all foreign-made equipment, American, Israeli suddenly turned to stone. It was turned off. What good is data protection, if someone suddenly turned it off. I mean, yesterday you had it, today you don't have it. So trusted infrastructure, trusted environment, trusted technology, trusted development, trusted science is a reliance on domestic technology. We think we're going to be successful here, and this is where cooperation with the Belarusian side is going to be very successful.”



