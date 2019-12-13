Extraordinary Congress of Communist Party of Belarus held in Minsk, Gennady Zyuganov was among the guests

Re-registration of the party, rejuvenation of its membership and plans for the future. Minsk hosted the 14th congress of the Communist Party of Belarus. It has brought together the delegates not only from our country but also from Russia and other states. One of the main tasks of the CPB was to make changes and additions to its charter. Changes in the country's legislation dictate the rules for political associations. By the way, Gennady Zyuganov, head of the Communist Party of Russia, is among the guests of the congress.

Aleksei Sokol, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Belarus:

Our task is to make a modern message to young people, citizens, in order to participate in the political life of the country, so that there were not indifferent. The enemy is trying in various ways to bring turmoil and discord in Belarus. Colossal amounts of money is spent to smear our country and the Russian Federation.

Gennady Zyuganov, Chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Russia:

I will support my friends as much as possible, I did everything to make Lukashenko's team strengthened. Without the Russian Slavic brotherhood, we can't cope with these challenges that are thrown. They are very serious and dangerous.

Minsk will host the anti-fascist forum