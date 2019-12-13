3.43 RUB
Mongolia's foreign policy opens wide opportunities for cooperation in various sectors
The foundation for the development of relations between Minsk and Ulaanbaatar was laid back in Soviet times. And the current pragmatic foreign policy of Mongolia opens wide opportunities for cooperation in various sectors.
It is no coincidence that the state visit of the Belarusian leader to Mongolia caused a wide resonance in the expert community. Not only Belarusian, but also Polish experts are discussing the results and prospects.
Daniel Mikusek, political scientist (Poland):
Mongolia can offer minerals, but it has to be invested in. That is, there should be mines, railroad infrastructure, settlements, because people who work there should live somewhere. First of all, there must be local infrastructure, or we will be forced to transport raw materials to Belarus and process them, or to process them locally and bring the finished product to Belarus.
Sergei Klishevich, Deputy of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:
According to the delegation that traveled with the head of our state to Mongolia, we roughly understand what areas of cooperation we are talking about. In such a format at the highest level, this is a new state for cooperation. And, of course, a variety of areas can be considered as promising for mutually beneficial cooperation. Of course, first of all, it is the economy, which has already been announced by our head of state.
