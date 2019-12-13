Mongolia's foreign policy opens wide opportunities for cooperation in various sectors

The foundation for the development of relations between Minsk and Ulaanbaatar was laid back in Soviet times. And the current pragmatic foreign policy of Mongolia opens wide opportunities for cooperation in various sectors.

It is no coincidence that the state visit of the Belarusian leader to Mongolia caused a wide resonance in the expert community. Not only Belarusian, but also Polish experts are discussing the results and prospects.

Daniel Mikusek, political scientist (Poland):

Mongolia can offer minerals, but it has to be invested in. That is, there should be mines, railroad infrastructure, settlements, because people who work there should live somewhere. First of all, there must be local infrastructure, or we will be forced to transport raw materials to Belarus and process them, or to process them locally and bring the finished product to Belarus.

Sergei Klishevich, Deputy of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus: